The Alia Bhatt starrer Jigra is heading for its OTT release soon. The movie was released on October 10, 2024, to the theatres. Even though the film failed to do wonders at the box office, it garnered immense critical acclaim.

Jigra Plot

Jigra revolves around an elder sister’s quest to go to any lengths to protect her younger brother. Alia Bhatt plays Satya, a young woman whose life revolves around her younger brother Ankur (Vedang Raina) after they are orphaned as kids. However, her life turns upside down when her brother is imprisoned in a foreign land under false charges. The situation worsens after it is revealed that he has gotten a death sentence. When all hope seems futile, Satya devises a prison break plan to rescue her brother, which is nothing less than a suicide mission.

When And Where To Watch Jigra Online?

Those who missed Jigra in the theatres can watch it online. The movie will be released on the OTT streaming platform Netflix on December 6, 2024. The movie is expected to receive a better response on the OTT platform than on its theatrical run.

Jigra’s Critical Acclaim

Despite the dismal box office performance, Jigra received some critical acclaim for the performances and the subject. Alia Bhatt’s performance as a caring and determined elder sister was much appreciated by the audience. The actress was also seen performing some intense action sequences in the film. Her onscreen camaraderie with Vedang Raina also received a thumbs-up from the fans. Vedang also crooned some songs for the film.

About The Movie

Apart from Alia Bhatt and Vedang Raina, Jigra also stars Manoj Pahwa, Harssh A Singh, and Rahul Ravindran in the lead roles. The movie has been directed by Vasan Bala. It has been produced by Alia Bhatt’s Eternal Sunshine Productions and Karan Johar.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more OTT updates!

Must Read: Singham Again OTT Release Date Update: Here’s When & Where Ajay Devgn-Led Actioner Is Expected To Arrive Online

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News