Rohit Shetty’s cop universe film Singham Again was released with much fanfare during the Diwali bracket. The Ajay Devgn starrer witnessed a direct clash with Kartik Aaryan’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. Though the latter has managed to surpass slightly in this neck-to-neck box office battle, the actioner also has not done badly either. Now, the latest development suggests that the film is all geared up for its OTT release soon.

Singham Again Plot

The Ajay Devgn starrer marks the third installment of the Singham franchise. Ajay’s Bajirao Singham returns with full swag and also has his other comrades, Sangram Bhalerao (Ranveer Singh), ACP Sooryavanshi (Akshay Kumar), DCP Shakti Shetty (Deepika Padukone) and ACP Satya Bali (Tiger Shroff) on toes after his wife Avni (Kareena Kapoor Khan) is kidnapped by Danger Lanka (Arjun Kapoor). The film’s plot particularly the characters and the incidents, takes references from the Indian epic Ramayan.

When And Where Will Singham Again Be Released Online?

For those who have missed experiencing this family entertainer in the theatres, can now watch it on the OTT sphere soon. According to a news report in Pinkvilla, the Ajay Devgn starrer is all set to be released on the OTT streaming platform Amazon Prime Video. The movie is expected to be released on December 27, 2024.

Singham Again’s Box Office Performance

Since its 27 days of release, the Rohit Shetty cop universe film has earned 268.85 crores when it comes to the India net collection. At the same time, the gross earnings results to 317.24 crores. By the looks of it, the movie might end its theatrical release before the release of Pushpa 2 below the 275 crore mark. The worldwide collection of the movie comes to 400.20 crores.

About The Film

The Rohit Shetty directorial saw the additions of Deepika Padukone and Tiger Shroff in the Singham franchise. The Ajay Devgn starrer had Arjun Kapoor playing the prime antagonist. The movie also had a cameo by Salman Khan as his iconic character Chulbul Pandey.

