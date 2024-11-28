The Tamil comedy drama Brother, starring Jayam Ravi in the lead role, is all geared up for its OTT release. Despite some positive buzz, the film failed to rake in a positive response at the box office. Here is everything you need to know about its OTT release.

Brother Plot

Brother revolves around a happy-go-lucky man, Karthik (Jayam Ravi), who resides with his sister Anandhi (Bhumika Chawla) and her in-laws. However, his actions indirectly cause trouble in her household. This leads to Karthik trying to restore harmony in his sister’s in-laws’ place and also juggling his love story with Archana (Priyanka Mohan) at the same time.

When And Where To Watch Brother On OTT

For those who have missed out on watching the movie in the theatres, can now catch the film online. The Jayam Ravi starrer is all set to be released on the OTT streaming platform ZEE5. The movie will be released on the platform tomorrow (November 29). The OTT streaming platform also took to their social media handle to announce the news. They stated, “A tale of love, laughter, and sibling shenanigans! Don’t miss #Brother on ZEE5, premiering 29th November! 100% Pure Family Entertainer ‘Brother’ will be streaming on ZEE5 from 29th Nov.”

Brother’s Dismal Box Office Performance

While the exact budget of the Jayam Ravi starrer is not known, the movie is said to be mounted at a good scale. However, the box office collection of the movie has been rather dismal. The film’s total India net collection comes to 9.35 crore. It seems that the movie’s theatrical run is ending below 10 crores, which is extremely disappointing.

However, we hope that the movie receives a better response on its OTT release. The film has been directed by M Rajesh. Apart from Jayam Ravi, it also stars Priyanka Mohan, Bhumika Chawla, Nataranjan Subramaniam, and Rao Ramesh in the lead roles.

Check Out The Trailer For Brother

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more South updates!

Must Read: Naga Chaitanya-Sobhita Dhulipala’s Wedding Video Rights Sold To Netflix For 100% Higher Price Than Nayanthara’s? Here’s All You Need To Know About The Deal!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News