Brother, starring Jayam Ravi and Priyanka Mohan in the lead roles, made a crash landing at the Indian box office. Released on the occasion of Diwali, the film failed miserably to enjoy the benefit of holidays and didn’t stand a chance in front of Sivakarthikeyan’s Amaran. In the latest development, the film is still below 10 crores in the domestic collection. Keep reading for a detailed report!

Directed by M Rajesh, the Kollywood comedy-drama was released on October 31. It opened to mixed to negative reviews from critics, and its screenplay was majorly criticized. Even among the ticket-buying audience, the film saw a mixed reception. As a result, it didn’t gather momentum and pulled off ordinary numbers. We can even say that Amaran completely overshadowed it.

Brother started its journey by earning 2.50 crores on the opening day. Considering the festive season, the film was expected to see a big surge, but that didn’t happen. Instead, the film witnessed a drop, and just 2.20 crores came in on day 2. On day 3, again, there was a drop as 1.90 crores came in. On day 4, the film made just 1.09 crores. On Monday, it fell below the mark of 50 lakh as just 35 lakh came in. On Tuesday, it earned 33 lakh.

Yesterday (day 7), Brother saw another drop and earned just 28 lakh. Considering these numbers, the total collection at the Indian box office now stands at 8.65 crores. Including taxes, it stands at 10.20 crores.

While the exact number is not known, the Jayam Ravi starrer is said to have a good enough budget. However, it’s currently way too behind the reported cost, so it’s a big flop at the Indian box office.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

