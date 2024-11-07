Devara, starring Jr NTR in the lead role, has wrapped up its theatrical run in North America. The film started its journey on a rocking note but couldn’t make it much higher afterward. Nonetheless, it has managed to be a profitable venture for the buyers by making some returns at the box office. Now, as per the latest development, the biggie has closed its run as the 6th highest-grossing Telugu film in the region. Keep reading for a detailed report!

Over the years, the market for Tollywood has increased immensely in the USA due to a significant rise in the Telugu diaspora. This is clearly reflected in the box office performance of Telugu films in North America, which is comprised of the USA and Canada. Jr NTR is one such actor from Tollywood who enjoys an immense pull in this territory.

RRR was Jr NTR’s first 100 crore grosser in North America, but his real test was Devara, as RRR had a brand of SS Rajamouli backing it, along with the presence of Ram Charan. NTR did show his pull as his action thriller clocked a fantastic start. However, it slowed down after the first few days, but it managed to reach a good number.

As per the final update from the territory, Devara has wrapped up its theatrical run by earning 51.25 crores gross at the North American box office. Reportedly, the breakeven for this territory was set at around 44-45 crores gross. So, the film has earned decent profits for the buyers.

With these numbers, Devara ended its theatrical run as the 6th highest-grossing Telugu film in North America. It crossed HanuMan’s 44.30 crore gross.

Take a look at the top Tollywood grossers at the North American box office:

Baahubali 2: The Conclusion – 183.50 crores Kalki 2898 AD – 155.81 crores RRR – 126.30 crores Salaar – 74.50 crores Baahubali: The Beginning – 70.50 crores Devara – 51.25 crores HanuMan – 44.30 crores Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo – 30.10 crores Rangasthalam – 29.30 crores Bharath Ane Nenu – 28.45 crores

