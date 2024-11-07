Rajkummar Rao and Triptii Dimri led Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video has concluded its box office run on an underwhelming note. The comedy-drama may have recovered its budget, but it was expected to achieve bigger milestones in its lifetime. Scroll below as we decode the closing collections.

Raaj Shaandilyaa’s directorial was released in theatres on October 11, 2024. The trailer garnered a very positive response, which instilled faith in cine-goers. Unfortunately, the storyline was average, and the buzz died shortly after release due to mixed reviews. It faced a box office clash with Jigra and Vettaiyan, but the other two Dussehra releases also dwindled and were soon wiped out of theatres.

Final Box Office Collection (India)

Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video has concluded its box office run, minting 44.48 crores in India. Unfortunately, Rajkummar Rao, who delivered the most profitable film of 2024 in Stree 2, could not even add another 50 crore film to his kitty. The expectations may not have been met, but the film did not cause any losses for the producers.

It was made on an estimated budget of 30 crores, which means the makers have enjoyed returns of 14.48 crores. When converted into profit percentage, the ROI% comes to around 48%, which is pretty handsome. As far as the factual perspective is concerned, Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video is a plus affair at the Indian box office.

Worldwide Box Office Collection

Including taxes, the gross collections in India stand at 52.48 crores. Rajkummar Rao & Triptii Dimri‘s film has also raked in 8.50 crores gross from the overseas markets.

All in all, the worldwide box office collection of Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video have wrapped up at 60.98 crores gross.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

