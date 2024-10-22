Rajkummar Rao and Triptii Dimri led Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video has been showing little growth at the Indian box office. The horror comedy drama released on the occasion of Dussehra could not live upto the hype but has safely recovered its budget. Scroll below to learn how the film performed on day 12.

Raaj Shandilyaa’s directorial was made on a budget of only 30 crores. One can call this a blessing in disguise, as the small budget helped recover the cost despite the film’s underwhelming box office performance. However, the cine-goers are disappointed as they expected Rajkummar Rao and Triptii Dimri to deliver a blockbuster after their last successful outings.

Box Office Collection Day 12 Early Trends

As per the early trends flowing in, Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video has made box office collections in the range of 1.05-1.15 crores on day 12. This is more or less similar to the 1.10 crore earnings made on the second Monday. It now remains crucial for the comedy-drama to maintain its hold and not go below the 1 crore range. The film would otherwise be closer to the end of its theatrical run.

The total box office collection of Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video after 12 days stands somewhere between 35.69-35.79 crores.

Diwali storm incoming!

Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video only has around 8 days to mint the maximum possible moolah at the ticket windows. On November 1, 2024, Singham Again and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 will be released in theatres. The box office clash is sure to set the screens on fire. With strong competition for screens, there is a high chance that existing Dussehra releases will be wiped out of theatres.

Only time will tell where this Rajkummar Rao & Triptii Dimri starrer will eventually land, but it will conclude its run somewhere around the 40 crore range.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates.

Must Read: Vettaiyan Worldwide Box Office Collection Day 12: Rajinikanth’s Film Is Inches Away From Clocking The 250 Crore Milestone!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News