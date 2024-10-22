Salman Khan fans, where are you at? We come bearing good news! After seeing a rough couple of days, Bhaijaan is back in action. According to the latest development, he will start shooting for his much-awaited film Sikandar as per its schedule. Also contrary to some reports, the Chulbul Pandey X Singham is very much happening! The superstar will also shoot for his cameo in Singham Again today (October 22).

A source close to the development said, “As per the planned schedule, Salman Khan has resumed shooting for Sikandar.” This shows the megastar’s unwavering professionalism and dedication to his craft. The AR Murugadoss directorial promises engaging storytelling and dynamic performances. Fans will also witness the fresh pairing of Salman and Rashmika Mandanna in the movie.

Well, this is not the only news that has gotten us excited. Contrary to earlier reports, Salman Khan will shoot for his cameo in Rohit Shetty’s Singham Again today (October 22). Salman was undoubtedly not joking about his ‘commitment’ dialogue from Wanted. This mind-boggling collaboration of Salman Khan as Chulbul Pandey adds an exciting turn in the film and marks his entry to India’s First Cinematic Cop Universe of Rohit Shetty.

This unexpected crossover brings these two iconic characters together on screen for the first time and promises to bring an electrifying dynamic to the Singham franchise. Fans can look forward to the high-octane thrills as Salman Khan portrays Chulbul Pandey, while Ajay Devgn returns as the fearless Bajirao Singham. It will be interesting to witness how Salman’s cameo act is placed in the movie. According to some reports, his cameo act might appear as a post-credit scene.

Salman Khan’s unwavering professionalism was also reflected when he shot for the Weekend Ka Vaar episode of his popular reality show Bigg Boss 18. Well, we are sure this has left all the Bhai fans out there overjoyed. All eyes are on November 1, 2024, when fans will get a double Diwali Dhamaka of seeing Chulbul Pandey and Bajirao Singham together.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Salman Khan (@beingsalmankhan)

Follow Koimoi for more Bollywood updates!

Must Read: When Rekha Reportedly Returned Amitabh Bachchan’s Gifts After He Refused To Work With Her: “Naturally, I Was Upset…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News