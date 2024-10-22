Pushpa 2 is probably the most anticipated Indian film of 2024. Starring Allu Arjun in the leading role, there’s more than a month to release it, but the buzz around it is sky-high. We hear director Sukumar has cracked an earth-shattering deal of 1000+ crores in pre-business alone! Scroll below for a detailed box office analysis.

Pushpa: The Rule is the sequel to the 2021 blockbuster Pushpa: The Rise, which made earnings of 268 crores at the Indian box office. It was a huge success, courtesy of the powerful star cast, catchy songs, and impressive direction. The sequel is expected to shatter records, and it looks like the streak has begun!

Pushpa 2 Pre-Release Business

As per multiple reports, Allu Arjun starrer has raked in a whopping 1085 crores+ from pre-release business alone. The theatrical rights have been valued at 600 crores, creating history for Indian cinema. This includes around 375-400 crores from Telugu states (AP + Telangana) and North India combined. The remaining domestic market has contributed to around 100 crores.

On the other hand, the overseas rights of Pushpa 2 have been valued at 125 crores. The overall worldwide pre-release business comes to more than 600 crores, which is mind-blowing!

Records history with non-theatrical rights too!

Allu Arjun mania is viral all over. There’s been a massive battle for the digital rights, and Netflix has emerged victorious in the battle by splurging 275 crores. The satellite rights have been sold for 85 crores, and the music rights were valued at 65 crores. All in all, Pushpa: The Rule has minted 425 crores from non-theatrical rights!

Budget recovery

The makers have reportedly spent 500 crores to make the Telugu action drama. This means the makers have already raked in 117% higher moolah from the pre-release business alone. Given the current trends, Pushpa 2 has the potential to become the biggest Indian film of all-time. Fingers crossed!

More about the film

The ensemble cast includes Allu Arjun, Fahadh Faasil, Rashmika Mandanna, Prakash Raj, Jagapathi Babu, and Jagadeesh Prathap Bandari, among others. It is produced by Mythri Movie Makers and Sukumar Writings.

Pushpa: The Rule is releasing in theatres worldwide on December 6, 2024.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

