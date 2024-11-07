Thug Life, starring Kamal Haasan, has built a strong excitement around itself due to several reasons. The biggest reason for all the hype is the collaboration between him and director Mani Ratnam. Other than that, the superstar has been presented in a different avatar, and with whatever promotional material is released by the makers, the film has already managed to catch viewers’ attention. Now, in the latest development, the release date has been officially announced, and we can already sense a box office blockbuster in the making.

According to recent rumors, Kamal Haasan’s next biggie was supposed to compete with Prabhas’ The Rajasaab on April 10, 2025. Despite a clash, both films were expected to do well. However, now, in official development, there’s no clash between these two films, and Kamal’s magnum opus is marking its arrival as a solo release.

Today, the makers of Thug Life unveiled its release date teaser on YouTube. It looked exciting and intriguing, presenting Kamal Haasan in top form. Visually, too, it looked top class, and hands down to AR Rahman’s unique yet heart-thumping background score. On the whole, this teaser of 44 seconds is a perfect return gift for fans on the occasion of Kamal’s birthday.

Speaking about the release date, Thug Life is scheduled to arrive in theatres on June 5, 2025. As we can see, the makers haven’t locked any festive occasion for its release, and it seems that this decision was made after considering Kamal Haasan’s track record at the box office.

For the unversed, the veteran delivered two of his highest-grossing films in June. His Vikram, which stands as his highest-grossing film of all time as the lead actor, was released on June 3, 2022. It raked in a staggering 426 crores gross at the worldwide box office. Dasavathaaram was released on June 13, 2008, and it was a huge success globally. Even Panchatanthiram was released on June 28, 2002, and it was a huge box office success.

Now, with Thug Life releasing in June, it seems that Kamal Haasan is set to deliver another big hit. Considering the hype around the project, it has the potential to surpass Vikram and become the actor’s top-grosser (in a lead role).

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office stories & updates!

Must Read: Devara Box Office (North America): Ends Its Run As 6th Highest-Grossing Telugu Film Of All Time

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News