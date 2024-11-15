The Jayam Ravi and Priyanka Mohan starrer Brothers is continuing to witness a dismal box office run. It was released during Diwali and while the movie was expected to rake in decent numbers because of the holidays, it instead disappointed big time. Here is how the movie performed on its 15th day.

Brothers Box Office Collection Day 15

On its 15th day, the Jayam Ravi and Priyanka Mohan starrer continued to witness a downward graph when it comes to its day-wise collection. The movie earned 0.01 crore, which was a further drop from its 14-day day-wise collection, wherein it earned 0.03 crore. The total India net collection of the movie now comes to 9.3 crore. At the same time, the gross collection comes to 10.97 crore.

What Went Wrong For Brothers?

The Jayam Ravi and Priyanka Mohan starrer opened to mostly negative reviews from the critics and audience alike. This left little scope for the film to garner any positive word of mouth, which would have given its box office collections a boost. Apart from this, the movie faced a tough competition from movies like Amaran, Bagheera, and Lucky Baskhar, which also witnessed a Diwali release. The film had opened at 2.50 crore at the box office but since then, the collections witnessed a decline. While the exact budget of the film is not known but, it is said to have been mounted at an impressive budget. If this is true, then the Tamil comedy-drama is also unlikely to recover its budget.

About The Movie

Apart from Jayam Ravi and Priyanka Mohan, Brothers also stars Bhumika Chawla, Natarajan Subramaniam, and Rao Ramesh in the lead roles. The movie has been directed by M Rajesh. The music has been composed by Harris Jayaraj.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

