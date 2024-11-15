The Kiran Abbavaram starrer KA witnessed a meandering ride regarding its box-office performance, but ultimately, it emerged as a success. The movie recovered its entire budget recently and has entered the safe zone. Take a look at how the movie performed on its 15th day.

KA Box Office Collection Day 15

On its 15th day, the day-wise collection of the movie saw a slight drop. It earned 0.14 crore, which was a little decrease from its 14-day day-wise box office collection. The movie’s total India net collection comes to 24.84 crore. At the same time, the gross collection amounts to 29.31 crore. The film might wrap up below the 30 crore target since the day-wise collections have reduced now. It is also facing a tough competition from movies like Amaran, Bagheera, and Lucky Baskhar.

KA Recovered Its Budget With Flying Colors

With its current India net collection of 24.84 crore, the movie has managed to recover its entire budget recently. It is mounted at a budget of 22 crores so its current ROI (Return On Investment) comes to 2.84 crore. At the same time, the ROI percentage comes to 12.90%.

KA’s OTT Release

Recently, there were speculations of the Kiran Abbavaram starrer being released on an OTT platform, but the makers released a statement on the same. They revealed on their official social media handle that they are in no hurry to release the film on an OTT platform soon. It is because the makers want the fans to enjoy the film in the theatres for now which will also result in a boost in its box office collections.

