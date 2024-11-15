Pushpa 2 makers seem very confident, as they initiated advance booking for US premiere shows a month before. The beginning was exceptional, courtesy of the massive buzz. But the graph needs a push now to witness exponential growth. Scroll below for the latest box office update!

Pushpa: The Rule premiere shows in the US are planned for December 4, 2024. Allu Arjun enjoys a massive fandom in the North American market, especially since the super success of Pushpa: The Rule. His action-comedy, Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, is also the 8th highest-grossing Telugu film in the North American circuit.

Advance Booking for US premieres

As of the latest update on November 15, Pushpa 2 has made pre-sales of $808K for the US premieres. It has witnessed a growth of only 10% compared to the $732K minted on Wednesday. The figures are from 3,166 shows across 834 locations. The ticket sales currently stand at 29.1K and will soon hit the 30K mark.

As visible, Pushpa 2 pre-sales for the premiere shows have slowed down. But there are two days remaining before the official trailer is released. If the promo clicks, the advance booking will exponentially grow and the graph will be back on track, only better.

There are 20 more days until the premiere of Pushpa: The Rule in the US. The early predictions claimed it will clock $5 million in pre-sales alone. Only time will tell if that happens.

Pushpa 2 trailer updates!

A grand event has been planned to launch the trailer of Allu Arjun starrer. The makers are teasing fans by revealing the runtime of the official promo. The promo is 2 minutes and 44 seconds long. The grand event will take place in Patna, India, in the presence of Sukumar, Fahadh Faasil, Rashmika Mandanna, and the rest of the cast. On the digital platforms, it will be released around 6:03 PM IST.

