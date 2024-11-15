Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram Leela was a game-changer for Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone. Not only did it change their career trajectory but they fell in love on the sets of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s film. The actress, who is today one of the highest-paid Indian female star, was paid only 1.25% of the budget in salary. Scroll below as we decode the box office game.

Ram Leela Budget

Sanjay Leela Bhansali is known for his gigantic sets and royal set-ups. He went all out for the romantic tragedy drama, spending a whopping 80 crores in budget. And we’re talking about 2013, which means it was one of the most expensive Bollywood films of its time.

Box Office Collection

Despite multiple controversies, Ram Leela continued to witness impressive footfalls in its theatrical run. It made a smashing debut, earning 15.85 crores on the opening day. A massive chunk of the budget was recovered in the first weekend, which minted net collections of 52.6 crores. In its lifetime, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone starrer garnered a sum of 110 crores.

Deepika Padukone salary for Ram Leela

After a series of successes (Om Shanti Om, Cocktail, and Love Aaj Kal), Deepika Padukone got the opportunity to become a Sanjay Leela Bhansali heroine in 2013. He was paid a remuneration of 1 crore for Ram Leela. This makes up about 1.25% of the budget. But we must say, it was worth every penny as she delivered a success that earned almost 37% higher than the cost spent.

It is to be noted that Deepika witnessed an impressive salary hike after that. For Bajirao Mastani (2015), she reportedly charged a fee of whopping 7 crores, which is about 600% higher!

How much was Ranveer Singh paid for Ram Leela?

Unfortunately, the exact sum has not been revealed. But around that time, he was getting paid somewhere in the range of 2 crore per film. However, he became one of the highest-paid actors in Bollywood after the success of Dil Dhadakne Do and Bajirao Masti. He was taking home a salary of 10 crore per film in 2015.

