The promo of Bigg Boss Telugu Season 8 promises unexpected twists and surprises, making it clear that this season will be packed with drama and entertainment.

One of the intriguing elements of the promo is that the contestants have been made invisible leaving the audience guessing who they might be based on their voices and statements. For example one contestant identified only by her voice mentions, “I can’t look into your eyes and talk because I’m afraid that if I do I’ll get beaten up.” This mysterious statement adds to the suspense about who she might be.

The promo also introduces a humorous side with popular host Nagarjuna who seems to have added a bit of fun to the proceedings. At one point he playfully suggests that contestants may be looking for partners hinting at the potential for new connections and drama within the house. The promo hints that the contestants will enter the house in pairs and they’ll need to play the game together, possibly even involving romantic entanglements.

Adding to the drama it appears that the contestants are in for a shock on the very first day. The promo suggests there could be an elimination on day one something never seen before in previous seasons. To add to the tension, director Anil Ravipudi who was sent into the house teased that this season is going to be “limitless” with twists and turns right from the start. However this could be a clever tactic to keep the contestants on edge.

The promo also features special guests like Nani, Rana, Nivetha Thomas and Priyanka Mohan who enter the house and hint at the challenges the contestants will face. Nani with his experience as a former Bigg Boss host ominously warns the contestants that the smiles they wear today may soon be replaced by conflicts and confrontations.

This season of Bigg Boss Telugu promises to be full of surprises keeping viewers on the edge of their seats from the very beginning.

