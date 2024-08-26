Tollywood star Nagarjuna Akkineni has been grabbing headlines after his N-Convention Center in Hyderabad’s Madhapur region was demolished by the Hyderabad Disaster Response and Assets Monitoring and Protection (HYDRA). The large facility owned by Nagarjuna was linked to claims of illegal construction within the Full Tank Level (FTL) area and buffer zone of Thammidikunta Lake in the Madhapur region of the city. The excessive scrutiny surrounding the incident also led to the superstar dropping a statement on his X account. However, according to the latest reports, Nagarjuna might have suffered a loss of a whopping 400 crore after the incident.

Nagarjuna Akkineni stated that his N-Convention center followed all the guidelines, but HYDRA maintained that the facility was allegedly illegal. According to a news report in Track Tollywood, the Rajanna actor’s convention center was worth Rs 400 to 500 crore. It used to also generate a lot of revenue for the actor since it was one of the most in-demand halls in Hyderabad.

If true, this might be a massive setback for Nagarjuna Akkineni. It is also interesting to see that no big names from the Tollywood industry have come out in support of the Nirmala Convent actor. In his post on X, Nagarjuna stated that news on celebrities can be exaggerated and speculated. He defended his N-Convention by saying that it was built on land that was Patta-documented. Furthermore, Akkineni asserted that not even one percent of the land beyond has been infringed upon. He requested his fans not to indulge in speculations surrounding the matter. Take a look at his post.

Dear all,

fans and well-wishers, News about celebrities, can often be exaggerated and speculated for effect.

I would like to reiterate that the land on which N-convention has been built is a Patta Documented land. Not even one cent of the land beyond that has been encroached… — Nagarjuna Akkineni (@iamnagarjuna) August 25, 2024

Meanwhile, on the work front, Nagarjuna Akkineni will be seen next in the movie Kubera. The film, directed by Sekhar Kammula, will also star Dhanush in the lead role. The film’s teaser was released recently, which managed to pique the fans’ interest. Besides Nagarjuna and Dhanush, Kubera also stars Rashmika Mandanna and Jim Sarbh in the lead roles.

