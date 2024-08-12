Bigg Boss Telugu Season 8: Nagarjuna Returns With A 30 Crore Pay Hike, Exciting New Twists & New Contestants List!

Bigg Boss Telugu Season 8 is finally confirmed, and the hype surrounding it is at an all-time high. Fans are eagerly awaiting updates, and the excitement has been further heightened by the recent promo.

Akkineni Nagarjuna will be hosting Season 8 once again, known for his gripping hosting style. Reports indicate that Nagarjuna will receive a pay hike this season, amounting to 30 crore, compared to the 20 crore he earned last season.

Production has already begun at Annapurna Studios, with pre-production nearing completion. Bigg Boss Telugu Season 8 promises to be quite intriguing with speculations about new, innovative games, competitions, and challenges designed to uniquely test the participants. Additionally, there are rumors that two houses may be introduced within the Bigg Boss house, adding a fresh twist to the show.

A tentative list of contestants for this season was recently released, and more names have since surfaced online. The following are some of the new participants said to join Bigg Boss Telugu Season 8:

Prabhas Srinu: A famous Telugu film actor and comedian. Gayatri Gupta: An actress known for her role in the movie Fidaa. ETV Prabhakar: A well-known TV anchor and actor. Udayabhanu: A popular television anchor with a huge fan base. Singer Hemachandra: A renowned playback singer in the Tollywood film industry. Sravana Bhargavi: A famous playback singer and Hemachandra’s wife. Vishnupriya Bhimineni: A TV host and actress with a substantial fan following. Tejaswini Gowda: An actress known for her roles in Telugu TV serials.

As the season draws nearer, fans are actively discussing potential twists, contestant relationships, and the much-anticipated tasks and challenges. With Nagarjuna hosting, viewers can expect a blend of entertainment and suspense that will keep them hooked throughout the season.

Stay tuned for more updates on Bigg Boss Telugu Season 8 as the premiere date approaches.

Must Read: Unstoppable With NBK: Guest List Including Prabhas, Jr NTR & Ram Charan, Release Date, & All You Need To Know Before Streaming!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News