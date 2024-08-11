Nagarjuna Akkineni will return as the host of Bigg Boss Telugu 8, and he will be schooling, leading, and helping the contestants in taking the show forward. Meanwhile, there are a lot of names in circulation for being a part of the reality show.

As per the reports we have, there are many celebrities in consideration for the reality show. However, nothing has been confirmed yet. Most likely, many of the contestants from the below list will make it to the final list of participants.

Yashmi Gowda, who works as a TV serial artist for Zee Telugu, is reportedly a front-runner to be a part of the Bigg Boss Telugu 8. Anjali Pawan, who is a YouTuber, is also in the race. She was supposed to make it to the seventh season but she could not make it to the final list last time. Former Jabardasth host Soumya Rao is also reportedly a part of the list. Comedian Babloo, TV Serial Artist Selvaraj and actor Adithya Om are also in consideration.

Internet sensation Rithu Chowdary along with her friend Vishnupriya Bhimaneni are also in contention for the title. Yotuuber Bejawada Bebakka, singer Saketh Komanduri, Jabardasth artists Pavitra, Kirrar RP and Yadamma Raju are also being consisted.. Anchor Jaanu, artist Nikhil, Prerana and one of the couple Harika and Eknath are also in consideration.

Yesteryear actor Abbas’ name had previously popped up last time, and even now, his name is being heard. Names like Barrelakka and Venu Swamy have come out but our sources say that both of them will not be a part of the reality show.

If everything goes well, Bigg Boss Telugu season 7 runner up Amardeep Choudary’s wife Tejaswini Gowda will reportedly participate in the show.

