After almost three years of a hush-hush affair, Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala have confirmed their relationship. His father, Nagarjuna Akkineni, announced their engagement on Thursday morning. A video of the Brahmastra actor calling his bahu “hot” in an old remark is now going viral. Scroll below for the interesting details!

As most know, Naga Chaitanya was previously married to South actress Samantha. They called it quits after four years of togetherness in 2021. It was claimed that her in-laws were unhappy with her bold scenes, including her work in The Family Man 2. The actress faced massive backlash and was even accused of having an affair. Netizens now feel guilty as she was unfairly targeted after their divorce.

Nagarjuna’s “hot” remark for ‘bahu’ Sobhita Dhulipala

Back in 2018, Nagarjuna graced the success meet of Adivi Sesh‘s Goodachari. The film starred Sobhita Dhulipala in the role of Sameera Rao, and she received praise for her promising portrayal. Naga Chaitanya’s father also couldn’t hold himself back and called her “hot.”

Nagarjuna said, “Ok Sobhita Dhulipala…she was so good. I mean I should not say it like this. She was hot in the film. I mean, there is something that is just so attractive about her.”

The entire cast and crew in the background smiled and laughed at the remark. Take a look at the viral video below:

Sir do you still find your daughter in law HOT ??

Netizens slam Nagarjuna over “attractive” remark on Sobhita

As the video has surfaced on the internet, netizens feel disgusted and have slammed the South superstar for his remarks.

A user wrote, “How is he even facing his son after stating like this”

Another commented, “What GOT (Game of Thrones) episode is this”

“Omggg awkward,” reacted a fan.

Another reacted, “Aaaahhh the second hand embarrassment I feel. So awkward”

Meanwhile, Nagarjuna will be next seen in Kubera, starring Dhanush and Rashmika Mandanna in the leading roles.

