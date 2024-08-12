Unstoppable With NBK: Guest List Including Prabhas, Jr NTR & Ram Charan, Release Date, & All You Need To Know Before Streaming!

The popular celebrity talk show Unstoppable with NBK, hosted by Nandamuri Balakrishna—fondly known as Balayya—has become a huge success, capturing the hearts of audiences across the country. The show, which airs on the OTT platform Aha, has completed three successful seasons, each receiving rave reviews and high viewership. Now, its much-anticipated fourth season is on the way, and fans are eagerly waiting to see which celebrities will grace the stage this time.

Unstoppable with NBK has shown the audience a different side of Balakrishna, contrasting with his often serious and intense on-screen persona. His interactions with the guests on the show have brought joy to them and offered a glimpse into the private lives of their favorite celebrities.

Unstoppable With NBK Season 4 – Guest List

There are high expectations for the fourth season as people speculate about who will appear. One of the most mentioned names is Megastar Chiranjeevi. If confirmed, this would be historic for Telugu TV, as fans have long wished to see both Balakrishna and Chiranjeevi perform together on stage again.

Another celebrity expected to appear this season is Akkineni Nagarjuna. In the previous season, notable political figures such as former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu appeared as guests. Given the recent political developments in Andhra Pradesh, there is speculation that more political leaders might join the show this time around. Prabhas, Jr. NTR, and Ram Charan are also expected to attend.

Unstoppable With NBK Season 4 Release Date

As fans eagerly await the official guest list, there is no doubt that Unstoppable With NBK Season 4 will be packed with surprises, laughter, and memorable moments. The new season is expected to premiere in October’s 2nd week of 2024, coinciding with Dussehra. Though the official announcement is awaited, the makers are aiming for October 12, 2024, as the streaming date for the first episode.

Meanwhile, Balakrishna is busy with NBK109, directed by Bobby K. This action film is making waves even before its release. The film features a stellar cast, including Bollywood stars Bobby Deol and Urvashi Rautela, and has re-energized Balakrishna’s fans after a long break.

