Fahadh Faasil’s Aavesham surprised everyone with its stupendous performance at the worldwide box office. It grossed over 150 crores and was declared to be a huge success. Following the theatrical success, the film gained massive popularity due to its OTT success, and there have been rumors about its Hindi remake. While the news about the Hindi remake isn’t confirmed, some recent reports stated that Nandamuri Balakrishna was offered its Telugu remake. Keep reading to know more!

Fahadh Faasil’s popularity has increased with the success of the recent Malayalam blockbuster. In addition to the original Malayalam version, the film has become a huge success in other languages, too. Apart from the grey-shaded character played by Fahadh, the dark comedy element of the film has received a big thumbs up from the audience.

A few days ago, some reports stated that Nandamuri Balakrishna was offered the lead role in Aavesham’s Telugu remake. As the film has already been watched by many among the Telugu audience, fans hoped that the Tollywood superstar wouldn’t agree to do it. Now, it seems that Balayya has listened to the voices of his fans.

It is learned that Nandamuri Balakrishna has turned down the remake of Aavesham, and the reason behind this is very interesting. As per Cine Josh’s report, Balayya believes in only performing heroic roles on the big screen, which doesn’t have any bad influence on his audience. He doesn’t believe in playing gray-shaded or dark characters in his films.

The source close to the development says, “Balakrishna dislikes playing roles with gray or dark shades. He believes a hero should always portray inspiring characters who fight against evil, not embody it.”

Aavesham remake isn’t the first time Nandamuri Balakrishna has rejected a gray-shaded character. For those who don’t know, he also turned down the Telugu remake of Mohanlal’s Jilla.

On the work front, the superstar was last seen in Anil Ravipudi’s Bhagavanth Kesari.

