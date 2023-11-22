Nandamuri Balakrishna stands out as a prominent figure in the Southern film industry, renowned for his exceptional acting prowess and remarkable dance skills. With a diverse filmography that spans over a hundred feature films, he has showcased his versatility through a myriad of roles.

Notable among his successes are films like “Sahasame Jeevitham” (1984), Janani Janmabhoomi (1984), Mangammagari Manavadu (1984), Apoorva Sahodarulu (1986), and Muvva Gopaludu (1987), each contributing to his commercial acclaim.

As a highly successful figure in the entertainment industry, Nandamuri Balakrishna commands a substantial fee for his film projects. Notably, the remuneration demands of Telugu film stars, including NBK, have witnessed a significant upswing. Regardless of the box office outcome, there is a prevailing trend where every star is progressively elevating their compensation for each successive film.

Nandamuri Balakrishna, known for consistently delivering reliable results at the box office, seems undeterred in his quest for higher remuneration. Examining his pay scale, prior to Akhanda, NBK earned a salary of Rs 10 crore. Following the blockbuster success of the film, the superstar doubled his fee to Rs 20 crores for Veera Simha Reddy. Despite the subsequent success of the film, generating substantial profits, reports suggest that Balayya chose not to further increase his remuneration for Bhagavanth Kesari.

Talking about his film Bhagavanth Kesari, Nandamuri Balakrishna assumes the role of a nurturing guardian (Nelakonda Bhagavanth Kesari) to his niece Viji (Sreeleela), supporting her aspirations of joining the Indian Army. However, the narrative takes an unforeseen turn when Bhagavanth finds himself in a conflict with the formidable business magnate, Rahul Sanghvi (Arjun Rampal).

Balakrishna made his acting debut with the film Tatamma Kala in 1974 at the age of 14. He gained recognition for his versatile performances and has since acted in over a hundred films. Some of his notable films include Mangammagari Manavadu, Muddula Mavayya, Aditya 369, and Samarasimha Reddy. His portrayal of historical and mythological characters has been well-received by audiences.

Apart from his successful film career, Balakrishna has also ventured into politics. He joined the Telugu Desam Party (TDP), founded by his father, and has served as a Member of the Legislative Assembly (MLA) in Andhra Pradesh. His involvement in politics adds to the multi-faceted nature of his public persona.

Nandamuri Balakrishna is widely respected for his contributions to both the entertainment industry and public service, making him a significant figure in the cultural and political landscape of Andhra Pradesh.

For more updates on South film news, follow Koimoi.

Must Read: “My Hero Thalapathy Vijay Is A Bigger Star Than Ajith Kumar,” Said Varisu Producer Dil Raju Once Sparking A Massive Uproar & Rivalry Between Both Superstars’ Fan Clubs On Social Media!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News