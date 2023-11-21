Nandamuri Balakrishna might have hit a hattrick of 100 crore grossers at the worldwide box office, but it’s not enough as expectations were really high from Bhagavanth Kesari. After a good start, the film failed to maintain momentum and kept collecting below the expected mark. As a result, the biggie has failed to claim a clean Hit tag. Keep reading to know more!

Upper hand in a clash with Ravi Teja

Back in January, during the festive season of Sankranti, Balayya’s Veera Simha Reddy clashed with Waltair Veerayya, featuring Chiranjeevi and Ravi Teja. Both films were successful, with Chiru and Teja’s pair scoring a lead in the collection. This time, during the festive season of Navratri, Balayya clashed with Teja’s Tiger Nageswara Rao, and both biggies didn’t live up to expectations. In numbers, however, Balayya is well ahead.

Closing worldwide collection of Bhagavanth Kesari

A few days back, we reported the collection of Bhagavanth Kesari, and since then, there’s not much movement in the numbers. As per the latest update, the film has amassed 85.50 crores net in India. In gross, it equals 100.89 crores gross. In the overseas market, it has earned just 15 crores gross. Combining both, the collection stands at 115.89 crores gross at the worldwide box office. After this, there won’t be any updates coming in.

Bhagavanth Kesari fails to recover its budget?

Nandamuri Balakrishna’s latest release was an expensive affair, and as per the box office norm, it has to recover the production cost to emerge as a clean success. However, that has not happened as the film is falling short of 4.50 crores from covering the reported making cost of 90 crores. As the theatrical run has ended, it won’t get a clean success verdict at the Indian box office.

However, there have been reports that the film has earned a decent share for its distributors across the globe. It’s said to be a no-loss affair for its distributors, so many are calling it a success. But, if we go by the box office norm, the Nandamuri Balakrishna starrer is a commercial failure as it has not recovered the budget through its domestic run.

More about Bhagavanth Kesari

Directed by Anil Ravipudi, the film also stars Sreeleela, Arjun Rampal, and Kajal Aggarwal in key roles. It was released on 19th October.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

