Thalapathy Vijay’s Leo has become a historic blockbuster at the worldwide box office. A few days back, it surpassed Rajinikanth’s Jailer to emerge as the 2nd highest-grossing Kollywood film globally. But, in India, the biggie won’t be able to surpass Thalaiva as the pace has slowed down considerably. Keep reading to know more about the latest collection update!

Opened to mixed reception

Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, the action thriller marks the 3rd film in LCU (Lokesh Cinematic Universe) after Kaithi and Vikram. Upon its release on 19th October, the film opened to mixed reviews from critics, and the overall word-of-mouth ranged from decent to mixed. Despite such reception, the theatrical run has been superb, and we saw several milestones being achieved.

Leo surpasses Jailer at the worldwide box office like a boss!

A few days back, Leo managed to surpass Jailer’s 605 crores gross at the worldwide box office, giving Kollywood its 2nd all-time blockbuster of the year and 2nd highest-grossing film of all time. For Thalapathy Vijay, it’s his first-ever film to surpass the 400 crore, 500 crore, and 600 crore mark globally. His previous best was Varisu, which had entered the 300 crore club in the lifetime run.

Leo’s collection at the Indian box office after 32 days

Speaking about the latest update, Leo has earned 342.70 crores net at the Indian box office after a run of 32 days. With this, the Thalapathy Vijay starrer is flaunting its position of being 3rd highest-earning film in the history of Kollywood, but unfortunately, it might miss the golden chance of becoming the 2nd highest-earning film by surpassing Jailer. 2.0 is at the top.

Jailer to remain unbeaten!

For the unversed, Jailer made 345 crores net in its lifetime run at the Indian box office. If we compare it with Leo, the difference between the two is just 2.30 crores, but it might remain unbeaten as the pace of the Lokesh Kanagaraj directorial has slowed down. On top of that, the film is arriving on Netflix on 24th November, so expect the numbers to drop to the lowest level.

Meanwhile, apart from Thalapathy Vijay, Leo also stars Trisha Krishnan, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Sarja, and Gautham Menon in key roles. It was released in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi and Kannada.

