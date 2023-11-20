It’s a crucial scenario for Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, and Emraan Hashmi led Tiger 3. The box office collections have been dropping with each passing day. But little did one expect the numbers to go below the 10 crore mark on day 9. Scroll below for early trends updates!

It was an intelligent move by YRF and the team to release the film on the occasion of Laxmi Poojan. There was a streak of festivals lined up, and what better than a holiday season for a new release? It probably didn’t strike then that the second Sunday would suffer because of the Cricket World Cup 2023 finals. India competed against Australia, and Hotstar alone witnessed 5.2 crore viewers glued to their TV screens. Do we need any more explanation?

Salman Khan’s threequel has made a total earnings of 230.75 crores till day 8. Monday was expected to witness a better trend and make up for losses on the previous day. However, the advance booking collections brought in only 1.50 crores, hinting at a problematic situation at the Indian box office.

As per the early trends flowing in, Tiger 3 had added another 7-8 crores to its collections. The need of the hour was to stay above the 10 crore mark, but it looks like even single screens are not witnessing the kind of footfalls expected. The total collections now stand somewhere between 237.75-238.75 crores.

While the spy thriller was expected to do record-breaking business, the projected lifetime has already gone down considerably. Still, there is a chance to make an entry in the 300 crore club as there’s no major competition until Animal arrives on 1st December.

Tiger 3 marks the events after Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, War, and Pathaan. Ideally, it should have turned out to be the second biggest blockbuster in the franchise after Shah Rukh Khan‘s Pathaan mania. While that may no longer be possible, there are still hopes for the collections to pick up in the coming days.

Directed by Maneesh Sharma, Tiger 3 marks the fifth outing in Aditya Chopra’s YRF spy universe. The film was released on 12th November. Apart from Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, and Emraan Hashmi, the action thriller also stars Kumud Mishra, Ranvir Shorey, Riddhi Dogra, and Revathi, among others.

Shah Rukh Khan and Hrithik Roshan make cameo appearances in Tiger 3.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more such interesting box office updates!

Must Read: Tiger 3 Box Office Collection Day 8 (Worldwide): Salman Khan’s Film Inches Towards The 400 Crore Mark Globally But Still Needs 82% Growth To Beat Gadar 2 In The List Of Top 10 Highest Grossing Films Ever!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News