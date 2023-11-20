Pathaan vs Tiger is in the making, and the actioner will be directed by none other than War helmer Siddharth Anand. That will undoubtedly mark a colossal event in Bollywood, with superstars Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan pitting against each other. While that may take some months, scroll below for an interesting second Sunday comparison of Tiger 3’s box office collections with the other two biggies in the spy universe.

To be specific, we’re talking about Tiger 3, Pathaan, and War. Salman Khan arrived with the third outing in the spy universe after Ek Tha Tiger and Tiger Zinda Hai on 12th November. The film clocked a massive opening of 44.50 crores but witnessed an unusual graph in the following days.

Tiger 3 suffered a massive impact on the second Sunday because of the India vs Australia Cricket World Cup 2023 finals. The collections dropped by a considerable margin instead of benefiting from the weekend jump. Salman Khan starrer added only 10.50 crores to its box office collection on day 8.

Where does Tiger 3’s second Sunday stand as compared to Pathaan and War?

Shah Rukh Khan starrer Pathaan was released on Wednesday, a day prior to the Republic Day holiday on 25th January. It clocked its second Sunday on Day 12 and brought collections of 28.50 crores. The Siddharth Anand directorial clocked one of the best Sundays in the history of Bollywood.

As for War, it marked its big release on Gandhi Jayanti. Hrithik Roshan‘s film also hit the big screens on Wednesday and clocked its second Sunday on day 12. It had collected a total of 13.90 crores at the box office.

Well, clearly, Shah Rukh Khan starrer is the ultimate winner in this Tiger 3 vs Pathaan vs War clash. And well, there’s no denying that the film is also the ultimate box office winner with lifetime collections of 543.22 crores in its kitty.

Tiger 3’s run at the box office!

Starring Salman Khan alongside Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi, Tiger threequel is definitely performing better than most of Salman Khan’s recent films. But is it performing as expected? Not quite so, as the expectations were at par, given its predecessors, Ek Tha Tiger and Tiger Zinda Hai, were blockbusters in the past.

So far, Tiger 3 has added a total box office collection of 230.75 crores. The film needs to perform well and pick up at the ticket windows in order to enter the 300 crore club. Right now, the predictions suggest it would wrap up around the 275 crore mark.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

