Siddharth Anand is on cloud nine after delivering the biggest Hindi film at the box office with Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan. Fans hail him as ‘ Lord ‘ after the 300 crore success with War and 500 crore success with Pathaan. Coming up next, the filmmaker has an exciting lineup in the form of Hrithik Roshan-Deepika Padukone’s Fighter and Salman Khan-Shah Rukh Khan’s Tiger vs Pathaan. Amid this, Anand is going to explore the web space too? Keep reading to know more.

Sid enjoys a solid track record at the box office and has emerged as a strong force in the action genre over the years. Out of all, he has gone to an altogether different level after the unprecedented success of Pathaan, which gave Shah Rukh Khan a perfect comeback. Now, as per KRK, the filmmaker is going to direct a web series and is charging a bomb salary for it.

As per the latest claim made by KRK, Siddharth Anand has been offered a web series by Netflix. And for that, the director is charging an exorbitant amount of 100 crores. He wrote, “Director Siddharth Anand will direct a Web series for Netflix. And Sidhart is charging ₹100Cr fees. Corporate houses are destroying Bollywood nicely.”

Director Siddharth Anand will direct a Web series for Netflix. And Sidhart is charging ₹100Cr fees. Corporate houses are destroying Bollywood nicely. — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) May 24, 2023

We wonder if the claim made by KRK is true. Siddharth Anand is the only man who can confirm this, so let’s see if he speaks about it.

Meanwhile, after Pathaan, it was quite surprising to see Siddharth Anand not returning as a director of War 2. However, YRF surprised us by reportedly giving him a much bigger responsibility in the form of Tiger vs Pathaan.

