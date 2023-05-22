Shah Rukh Khan made a roaring comeback after four years with his Pathaan yet got beaten by South megastar Thalapathy Vijay in the race for the most popular male film star. Both the actors have a massive fanbase and they wait eagerly for their movies to come out. According to the latest list SRK came in second after Vijay, and to know the rest of the actors in it, keep scrolling till the end.

Vijay’s last film Varisu generated a favourable reaction at the box office and he is all set to sway us off our feet with his swagger in his upcoming film Leo on the other hand, SRK is gearing up for his next venture, which stars yet another south superstar Vijay Sethupathi. Yes, we are talking about his Jawan, directed by Atlee Kumar, with lady superstar Nayanthara opposite King Khan.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Ormax Media took to their Twitter handle to share the list of the top 10 most popular male stars and as per that list, Thalapathy Vijay has beaten Shah Rukh Khan to get the top spot. Vijay and SRK are followed by Prabhas, whose Adipurush is all set to release in just a few days, Ajith Kumar is in the 4th position beating the RRR stars, Ram Charan Jr NTR at the 5th and 6th place, respectively. Pushpa star Allu Arjun beats Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan Salman Khan to grab 7th position in the list as Bhaijaan rests at the 8th.

Last but not least, Akshay Kumar, despite having a rough year at the box office, made it to the 9th position, while fan favourite Yash, who won the hearts of movie-goers with his KGF 2, finished at the 10th position. Check out the Tweet here:

Ormax Stars India Loves: Most popular male film stars in India (Apr 2023) #OrmaxSIL pic.twitter.com/F2W2i4FNzO — Ormax Media (@OrmaxMedia) May 21, 2023

On the professional front, Thalapathy Vijay will be seen in Lokesh Kangaraj’s Leo next, which is expected to release in October this year, while Shah Rukh Khan is coming early in the theatres with his Jawan. It will be released on the 7th of September. For more news and updates, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: When Anushka Sharma Took A Sly Dig At Deepika Padukone’s Affair When Asked About Getting Stuck In A Lift With Ranveer Singh & Said, “I’ll Watch Ramleela”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News