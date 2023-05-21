Akshay Kumar and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan have shared screen space in the past but who would have imagined that they could turn up as a hot pair, clinging to each other for a s*xy photoshoot? But they did it. and they did it how! A photoshoot from the 90s shows Akshay and Aishwarya in some water body, clinging to each other all drenched.

This photoshoot from the 90s might be really special as a blind rumour started floating about them being in a relationship. A magazine even quoted that Raveena Tandon, who was then dating Akshay blasted them, However, later, Aishwarya confirmed on Koffee With Karan that the rumour was untrue and it was someone else.

Now coming back to this old photoshoot, Akshay Kumar and Aishwarya Rai look extremely comfortable together. But Netizens reacted to the photo differently. A user wrote, “Kam se kam wax hi kar leta.” Another user wrote, “Arrey bachchan sahab ki bahu and Khanna sahab ka Damad oh ae ki bhassad payi huyi hai?”

One more user tried to demean them saying, “Yeh iske saath bhi naha chuka hai…Emraan Hasmi or Ranbir kapoor ka baap!” One more user mocked, “Akshay to selmon bhoi: jali na jali na teri bhi jali na.” Another comment read, “Ihnoone ne ek dam se waqt badl diya , jazbaat badal diye.”

See Akshay Kumar and Aishwarya Rai’s photoshoot shared by an Instagram account Filmygyan here.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Filmygyan 18 (@filmygyan18)

In his old interview with Indian Express, Akshay talked about his chemistry with Aishwarya Rai and said, “Our on-screen relationship in Khakee was quite unconventional and actually came with a chilling twist. Still, people had really liked us in Khakee and it is rather odd that Aishwarya Rai and I did not work together after that.”

Interestingly, Akshay Kumar and Aishwarya Rai worked together in Vipul Amrutlal Shah’s Action Replay after Khakee.

You can see more pictures from their photoshoot on Aishwarya Rai’s fan page on FB here.

