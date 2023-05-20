Salman Khan in a good mood is generally dangerous to people. He can spill beans whenever and wherever he wants. People can only ignore his digs and do nothing else. Salman once fired potshots at Hrithik Roshan for something major! It so happened on the very couch of Karan Johar’s, on his show Koffee With Karan. Salman Khan very slyly took digs at Hrithik Roshan for his rumoured affair with Katrin Kaif! Yes, you read that right.

Hrithik Roshan and Katrina Kaif hit the headlines when scandalous blinds suggested that the actors have hit some special chords while shooting for their film Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara in 2011. However, Katrina then was dating Salman, and Hrithik was married to Sussanne Khan. So the fling fizzled away soon.

Hrithik Roshan and Katrina Kaif were once again rumoured to be having ‘something’ while they were shooting for Bang Bang. During his appearance on Koffee With Karan, the host asked Salman Khan some rapid-fire questions but the Tiger actor did not bother to mince his words. Scroll down to read his advice for Hrithik, Kat, and Ranbir Kapoor.

Karan Johar first asked Salman Khan for the advice he would give to Ranbir Kapoor, (who was dating Katrina Kaif then). Bajrangi Bhaijaan actor quipped, “Have fun!”. The host then asked his advice for Katrina, and the Kick actor said, “Make sure he doesn’t have fun!” and when it came to giving advice to Hrithik Roshan, Salman said, “You stay out of this.” Karan Johar was visibly pale when Salman said this and both passed it off without further reactions.

The video shared on Reddit had obvious reactions to the Bharat actor confirming a blind, which floated in Bollywood for months during that time. “There were blinds about it too but saint Kat,” wrote one user. Another user confirmed, “There were blinds about Kat and Hrithik while shooting Bang Bang.” One more user cracked a lame joke and wrote, “Bang bang raat bhar…”

A user was startled by the revelation and wrote, “What does that mean? Did Kat cheat on RK with Hrithik? Damm, She ain’t a saint either!” However, a user defended the stars involved and blamed Salman Khan for saying anything. The comment read, “Nah I wouldn’t trust Salman in a rapid fire. He just says what he wants to say, knowing that no one could do anything about it.”

You can see the video of Karan Johar asking Salman for advice for Hrithik Roshan, Katrina Kaif, and Ranbir Kapoor here.

