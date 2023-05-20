Superstar Shah Rukh Khan is one of the biggest stars in the country. As a matter of fact, he enjoys a massive loyal fan following not just in India but also overseas. He has come a long way from being a Bollywood star to being King Khan. Manoj Bajpayee recalled watching the superstar emerge from difficulties and prove himself like no one else.

The struggles of superstar SRK are widely known, and his journey to becoming a global star inspires countless aspiring actors. Manoj said in a new interview that not only did the Pathaan actor carve a niche for himself in the industry, but he also rebuilt his personal life.

During a conversation with The Lallantop, Manoj Bajpayee said, “Jab bhi main aur Shah Rukh Khan milte hain, zyada nahi milte hain, humari duniya alag hain, maine apni duniya banayi, usne apni. Humari zyada mulakat hoti nahi hain. Jab hum 19-20 saal ke the, humne 1.5 saal tak saath main kaam kiya tha. Woh jaan pehchaan hai aur izzat hai ek dusre ke liye.”

Manoj Bajpayee added, “Mujhe bohot khushi hoti hain usko uss mukaam pe dekh ke, jiss tarah ke duniya usne khadi ke apne liye. Ek vyakti jiska pura duniya ujadh chuka tha, 26 saal ke umar mein, aur uska pura parivaar ja chuka tha, phir usne apni duniya khadi ki, parivaar apna create kiya, apne liye itna bada naam, izaat banaya.”

“Main isliye respect karta hoon kyunki main unke aas paas saare doston mein tha, jisne dekha tha uske saath yeh sab hote hue. Mere liye kabhi Shah Rukh ke liye koi kadvahat nahi ho sakti,” the National Award-winning acto said,

For those who don’t know, Shah Rukh Khan and Manoj Bajpayee have acted together twice. In Which Annie Gives It Those Ones, a 1989 television movie, marked their debut appearance together. They reconnected a little later for the monumental 2004 movie Veer-Zaara.

