Urvashi Rautela made jaws drop and raised eyebrows with her Cannes 2023 fashion choices. Be it the cream and blue corseted gown with exaggerated off-shoulder by Saiid Kobeisy or the pink tulle gown by Sima Couture, or the sequin-frill orange gown by designer Tarik Ediz – each of her looks and how she styled it made the news. While many loved them, others trolled them too.

The former beauty queen’s second Cannes look – the pink ruffled gown, was the talk of the town owing to her styling it with Cartier’s Intertwining Crocodiles gold, diamonds and emerald necklace. In a recent chat, the actress stated that this piece of jewellery stands proudly in Cartier’s collection of historic jewellery. Read on to know all she had to say while addressing the trolls.

During a recent interaction with Brut India, Urvashi Rautela got candid about Cartier’s intertwining crocodiles and people mocking her for wearing it to Cannes 2023. The actress said, “People, who don’t have the right information, those are the people who are writing bizarre comments about it (her necklace). But people, who know about the history of that jewellery, it is such an iconic piece, they will absolutely fall in love with the crocodile neckpiece.”

Urvashi Rautela continued, “Actually, it is a very iconic piece… You actually have to read about it; it is very historic. In fact, I wasn’t aware of this, but I got to know that it was worn by Monica Bellucci back in 2006 at Cannes. I had absolutely no idea about it.” Monica Bellucci is an Italian model-actress who has starred as Mary Magdalene in Mel Gibson’s The Passion of the Christ, a Bond girl in Spectre, Persephone in The Matrix Reloaded and The Matrix Revolutions, and many more. Monica wore the Cartier crocodile necklaces twice at Cannes – she sported the original 1975 piece at Cannes 2006 and then another version of the neckpiece at Cannes 2019.

Talking about the intertwining crocodiles necklace, the neckpiece is one of Cartier’s most legendary high jewellery pieces. The exquisite necklace by the French brand features two crocodiles and was commissioned in 1975. As per a 2018 Forbes report, one crocodile is crafted in ‘18-karat yellow gold and has more than 1,000 brilliant-cut fancy intense yellow diamonds’ while the other is made in ‘18-karat white gold having 1,060 emeralds of 66.86 carats’. The yellow-gold crocodile reportedly has diamonds weighing around 60.02 carats.

What did you think of Urvashi Rautela’s look and the Cartier crocodile necklace she wore? Let us know in the comments.

