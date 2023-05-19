Aishwarya Rai Bachchan received mixed reactions for her green glittery gown on day 1 of the Cannes Film Festival. Netizens found it ‘tacky’, and many felt she could have done a better job in selecting outfits. The actress has left jaws dropped in the silver gown she chose for the red carpet, but hilarious memes have taken over the internet. From shawarma roll to Krrish’s Jadoo, social media users have some wild comparisons. Scroll below for details!

The Ponniyin Selvan actress opted for a Sophie Couture attire silver gown with a hood. It was all pulled together with the help of a huge black bow at the front. Aish opted for bold red lips and left her signature straight tresses loose. She completed her look with a chunky ring on each hand.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Many hailed Aishwarya Rai Bachchan for making a statement at the Cannes Film Festival 2023. She dodged the usual and went for a risky affair. Well, you may or may not like it, but it would be fair to confess that her appearance did leave the tails wagging. Netizens compared her attire to an aluminium foil, shawarma roll and sparked a meme fest online.

A user shared a picture of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan from Cannes 2023 and wrote, “So happy to see #AishwaryaRai pay homage to shawarmas at Cannes…”

So happy to see #AishwaryaRai pay homage to shawarmas at Cannes… pic.twitter.com/ryYVouvc81 — Ammara Ahmad ਅਮਾਰਾ ਅਹਿਮਦ (@ammarawrites) May 18, 2023

Another shared a picture of Jaadoo from Krrish and wrote, “Found Aishwarya’s inspiration”

A netizen shared a funny picture of Amitabh Bachchan and wrote, “Did she mean to Pay homage to his in law tho”

“Aishwarya Rai Bachchan serving c*nt in a food wrap wala aluminium foil way,” wrote another.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan serving cunt in a food wrap wala aluminium foil way 🤌#CannesFilmFestival2023 pic.twitter.com/7e6QtQbyer — Tanzim Pardiwalla (@peppertan) May 18, 2023

Well, as they say, love her or hate her, but you won’t be able to stop talking about her.

Meanwhile, Urvashi Rautela, Manushi Chillar, Mrunal Thakur, Sara Ali Khan, Esha Gupta, Vijay Varma are amongst others who’re making India proud with their representation at the Cannes Film Festival 2023.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more Entertainment updates!

Must Read: Salman Khan Cracks A Massive 5-Year OTT Deal Exceeding 500 Crores Despite Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan’s Underperformance At The Box Office?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News