Thalapathy Vijay and Lokesh Kanagaraj are teaming up for the second time since the 2021 blockbuster release Master. Their new film Leo was announced last year. Reports revealed that Bollywood veteran Sanjay Dutt had been roped in to play the villain in the film.

It will be for the first time Dutt and Vijay will be sharing a screenspace in a film. As excitement around the film is skyrocketing, fans are eagerly awaiting updates. The latest report sheds light on the Khalnayak actor’s character in the Tamil actioner. Scroll down to know more.

As per Pinkvilla’s report, Sanjay Dutt plays the role of villain, but there’s a twist. The Bollywood veteran will also be a father. The publication cited a source saying, “Though the character is modelled as a father on paper, it’s essentially a gangster role. Both Sanjay and Thalapathy Vijay will be seen as a gangster in the film and share a unique dynamic in Leo.” Although the exact track of the two has been kept under wraps, the gangster twist is seemingly similar to The Godfather & Peaky Blinders.

Thalapathy Vijay, on the other hand, will play the role of a gangster in his 40s who is staying in Kashmir, away from the world of gang wars, by running a chocolate factory. The report quoted the source saying, “The plot has all the ingredients of a Lokesh Kanagaraj film – with all the elevation scenes, action blocks and high-octane drama. The inter-character conflicts are said to be one of the major highlights.”

Lokesh Kanagaraj‘s directorial Leo shoot is expected to be wrapped up by mid-July and will be released on October 19, 2023. Much like the trend these days, Vijay and Sanjay Dutt starrer will be a big Pan India release. The makers will be going aggressive with the marketing in Hindi belts.

Meanwhile, Lokesh Kanagaraj and superstar Rajinikanth are joining hands for their next project, Thalaivar 171. A movie starring Vijay and Venkat Prabhu is reportedly in the advanced planning stages and is scheduled for release in September or October of this year.

