Monica Bellucci is arguably one of the most beautiful women alive. She remains the oldest actress to star in a James Bond film as a ‘Bond Lady.’ Her casting in Spectre was quite innovative as she was a few years older than Daniel Craig, who played 007. Her elegance, s*x appeal and boldness made her the perfect pick for the movie. The Italian star has often mesmerised us with her seductive pictures, and today, we bring you her snap from 2019 that left us stunned.

The 58-year-old diva, who seems to be ageing in reverse, has a flair for making her fans go speechless with her photos. They are all things glamourous, sultry and bold. Monica seems to be a promoter of the ‘if you got it, you flaunt it’ philosophy, and well, she has ample confidence, beauty and curves.

If you follow Monica Bellucci on Instagram, you will know that the lady loves to share pictures from her photoshoots – both old and new. She shared a snap in 2019 from a pool shoot, and what made it different from the rest of her pictures was her attire. Instead of donning a hot bikini, Monica opted for a delicate appeal. She wore a sheer dress in beige and served one of the hottest wet looks ever!

Take A Look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Monica Bellucci (@monicabellucciofficiel)

Everything about this picture screams seduction. From holding her hands on top to crossing her legs slightly, Monica Bellucci’s pose is crafted to perfection. She kept herself afloat in the pool and closed her eyes, giving the impression of being lost in the moment. Her sheer flowy gown hugged her body in a way that made her look like a mermaid. The dress flaunted a plunging V neckline that exposed her cle*vage completely. The wrap dress was cinched at the waist with a fabric belt in mauve. The lower part of the outfit partially covered her legs, and the rest was drenched in the pool.

Monica’s hair was submerged in the water like the backside of her body. The beige shade of the gown made it impossible to guess whether The Matrix Reloaded actress was wearing anything beneath it. However, her n**ples and undergarments were covered completely with the attire.

For the makeup, Monica Bellucci chose peach lips and glossy eyeshadow that gave her a dewy finish. She had absolutely no accessories on her body, making her wet look even more perfect.

