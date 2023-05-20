Advertisement

Bollywood actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui is considered to be one of the finest actors in the Indian film industry. He is well-known for his roles in Gangs of Wasseypur (2012), The Lunchbox (2013), Raman Raghav 2.0 (2016), and Manto (2018). He has also received several awards, including a National Award, an IIFA Award, 2 Filmfare Awards, and a nomination for an International Emmy.

Siddiqui, who was born in Budhana, a small town in Muzaffarnagar district, Uttar Pradesh, claims that depression is an urban concept, a byproduct of money and that it doesn’t exist for those who aren’t privileged. Scroll down to know more.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui recently appeared on Mashable India, where he said that depression is more of a “city thing”, where people “glorify” even the smallest of their emotions. “I come from a place where, if I would tell my father that I am feeling depressed, he would give me one tight slap… Depression waha nahi tha, kisi ko bhi nahi hota waha depression, sab khush hai. But I learnt about anxiety, depression, bipolar after coming to the city,” he said.

The National Award-winning actor also said, “Ye shehro mein aake hoti hai, yaha pe har aadmi apne chhote emotions ko bhi bohot glorify karta hai.”

As per Nawazuddin Siddiqui, ordinary, underprivileged people make the best of their lives and circumstances compared to those with money, who typically contract these “diseases.” “If you ask a labourer or someone who is sleeping on the footpath, then what is depression? When it rains, they dance even then, usko gh***a depression nahi pata hota. Jab aapke paas paise aajate hai toh iss tareeke ki beemariya aati jaati hai,” he added.

Meanwhile, Nawazuddin is currently waiting for the premiere of his love comedy Jogira Sara Ra Ra, in which Neha Sharma also appears. On May 26, the movie is scheduled for release. Following the sociopolitical drama Afwaah by Sudhir Mishra, this will be his second theatrical premiere of the month.

