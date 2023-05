Acclaimed actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui visited the Faculty of Performing Arts Academy in Gujarat, where he started his journey in performing arts.

Travelling through the lanes of the academy was indeed a nostalgic trip for the actor where he addressed the students.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui captured some precious moments from his visit to his Faculty of Performing Arts Academy in a video on his social media. Remembering his good old days from the academy, the actor gave a speech to the students, and the moment was filled with a lot of warmth and emotions.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui further wrote in Hindi that translates to: “This is the place where I performed for the very first time in a play. This is where it all started for me @faculty.of.performing.arts.msu. Special Thanks to everyone involved in this process.”

On the work front, Nawazuddin has an interesting lineup of films which includes Jogira Sara Ra Ra, Noorani Chehra, Haddi, Tiku Weds Sheru’, and Adbhut.

