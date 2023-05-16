When we talk about Bollywood, we usually hear stories of actors competing with each other or about the bad blood between them. However, Bollywood does have some amazing friendships like Amitabh Bachchan- Shatrughan Sinha, Jackie Shroff-Sunil Shetty, Ajay Devgn-Sanjay Dutt-Abhishek Bachchan and many more. Today, we tell you of one anecdote that involved the latter group.

Years ago, Ajay, Abhisehk and Sanjay graced the couch of Sajid Khan and Riteish Deshmukh’s Yaaron Ki Baarat and recalled an incident while shooting LOC: Kargil in Leh. Scroll below to read about it, and scroll to the end to catch the video of Ajay and Abhishek recreating the moment – it’s hilarious!

Advertisement

Advertisement

Shared to Facebook with the caption, “Sanju Baba (Sanjay Dutt) Loves Smoking,” the video begins with Ajay Devgn recalling the cast of LOC: Kargil (who are all friends) heading to Leh, Kashmir for the shooting of the JP Dutta directorial. He recalled the team informing them (the actors) that the oxygen level there was low and hence they couldn’t smoke and drink while there, and they needed to give up the substances at least two days before they got there.

Ajay Devgn and Abhishek Bachchan then narrated a funny – but in hindsight dangerous anecdote related to Sanjay Dutt. Ajay stated that after settling into their hotel room, Saif Ali Khan and others began banging on the doors, saying Sanju was dying. He stated, “I think Saif aur yeh sab aaye and banging on doors (screaming) ‘Sanju’s dying, Sanju’s dying, Sanju’s dying.’ Toh hum sab log bhage (to his room) aur dekha Sanju can’t breathe. Oxygen ka ek tank tha waha pe, oxygen ka mask lagaya hua tha aur he’s lying down. Doctors are there and said ‘Aap bilkul smoke nahi kar sakte, yeh nhai kar sakte, woh nahi kar sakte, can’t drink and all that.”

Continuing further in Hindi, Ajay said, “After that who could sleep? We all sat in Sanju’s room and were chit-chatting. Around 1-1 1/2 later, I slowly opened the window and I lit a cigarette Everyone started shouting, but I said, ‘Just 2 puffs.’ But do you know what happened after 2 hours? After 2 hours I was smoking on the balcony/near the window, Sanju is lying down like this (one hand a cigarette the other hand the oxygen mask).”

Abhishek Bachchan continued, “One of the greatest visuals of my life. Sanju sir, with his shawl and blond streaked hair (while recreating the sccne) siad’ Yaar, yeh Leh mein oxygen bilkul nahi hai’.” Watch Ajay Devgn and Abhishek talk about and recreate the moment from Leh here:

On the same video shared on Instagram, netizens commented, “Well oxygen tank and a lit cigarette… perfect combo to start a fire” Another added, “Pran jaye par sutta na jaye” A third noted, “Oxygen tank and cigarette 😶 how are they even sensible humans for doing that. Let alone be joking about that.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hunger Bunger (@hunger_bunger0)

Directed by JP Dutta, LOC: Kargil starred Sanjay Dutt, Ajay Devgn, Saif Ali Khan, Abhishek Bachchan, Suniel Shetty, Akshaye Khanna, Manoj Bajpayee, Akkineni Nagarjuna and many others. Released in 2003, the film is based on the Indian Army’s successful Operation Vijay, which was launched in May 1999 in the wake of the Pakistani intrusion and occupation of the strategic heights in the Kargil sector.

What do you think of this throwback memory of the stars? Let us know in the comments.

Must Read: When John Abraham Took A Dig At Karan Johar For Hard-Selling Him A “One Line Role” In K3G Because KJo Didn’t Think “He Would Reach This Stage”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News