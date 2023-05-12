Sacred Games is one of the most successful Indian web shows. Directed by Anurag Kashyap and two others, the thriller series starred Saif Ali Khan, Radhika Apte, Pankaj Tripathi and many other actors. But can anyone forget ‘Kuckoo’ Kubbra Sait or Nawazuddin Siddiqui aka Ganesh Gaitonde? Scroll below for details as we share insider updates on their s*x scenes.

Kubbra played a transgender character in Sacred Games. While Ganesh Gaitonde calls her his ‘lady luck’, it is only during their intimate sequence that he gets to know about her s*xual identity. It has previously been revealed that the scene was shot as many as 7 times.

Kubbra Sait now reveals that Nawazuddin Siddiqui is extremely shy and she’d taken the responsibility of making him comfortable on Sacred Games sets. Talking about their intense sequence, the actress told Bollywood Hungama, “That scene was shot on the first day. It was the last scene of day one. I had to just go and complete the scene. I remember we finished the scene and to complete the scene we took seven takes. By the seventh take, I had lost count of the many hours we had been filming. Finally, I fell to the floor and could not get back up. I was exhausted. I was crying uncontrollably. Nawaz and AK picked me up and held me tight as I sobbed. Dimly I heard a cut.”

Talking about her Sacred Games co-star Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Kubbra Sait added, “I love him. He is just a beautiful human being and what an incredible co-actor to work with. Also, so shy, and we had all those crazy scenes together. He is the shyest human being on earth. Toh unse pakad pakad ke scene karwana padta tha. I used to go kiss him on the cheeks and say ‘chal na s*x scene karte hai (let’s do the s*x scene).’ This is my job I need to create that environment.”

