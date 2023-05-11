Anjum Fakih who has been part of Kundali Bhagya for more than six years has said goodbye to the show to embark on her adventurous journey of Khatron Ke Khiladi 13. But in the six years of span, the actress has made a huge impact on the audience’s hearts with her nuanced acting skills, and as she has spent so many years on the sets of Kundali Bhagya, Anjum and the other cast members became family and shared a great bond offset which was very much visible even in their portrayals and the way they all complemented each other on screen.

And now, as Anjum has left the show to start her reality show journey so her very close colleague Shraddha Arya planned a dinner party for her.

All the biggest star cast of Kundali Bhagya were spotted last night outside a restaurant in the town. The private party saw Anjum Fakih, Paras Kalnawat, Shraddha Arya, and Baseer Ali all met for dinner. This was all planned by Shraddha for the Anjum, where the Kundali Bhagya family said a last goodbye to the Srishti of the show and also motivated her for facing all the daredevil stunts to do it all on her own and also to come back as winner of the show. All four actors looked absolutely glamorous at the see-off party of Anjum. And this gathering will surely pump up the energy of Fakih.

Shraddha Arya also uploaded a picture on her official social media handle in collaboration with Anjum Fakih where she not only posted a gorgeous picture but also penned a very beautiful message for her. She wrote, “Fakih’s Send-Off Dinner Last Night! I’m so thrilled for you @nzoomfakih, no doubt you’ll shine so brightly there (At Khatron Ke Khiladi)!! Remember, your wackiness is what makes you truly special.. so keep that alive and everyone will be compelled to fall in love with you just as I have❤️, And to the NEW BOYS, Congratulations! You made it to our core group😂. #KBGang #Kundali Bhagya #FantasticFour❤️ #PreetaSrishti.”

Now to see how Anjum Fakih carries herself in the starting phase of the show and also it would be very interesting to see her perform all the dangerous stunts on her own, also rooting for her to win the show from her fans will surely create a huge pressure on her mind, more updates are expected to arrive shortly so stay tuned.

