Archana Gautam needs no introduction. The Meerut-born politician-actress became a household name ever since she featured as a contestant on the Salman Khan-hosted reality show Bigg Boss 16. Since then, the BB16 3rd runners-up has been seen in Entertainment Ki Raat Housefull and will soon show her daredevil side Khatron Ke Khiladi 13.

While promoting the Rohit Shetty stunt-based show, we sat with Archana and spoke about her prep, fears and competition. Not just that, we also asked her to reveal some of the most expensive things she spent money on, and Ms Gautam obliged. Scroll below to read about her costly buys and watch how she hilariously spilt the beans!

Talking about the most expensive things she’s ever brought her family, Archana Gautam told us, “Main na, mummy ke liye Dubai se kade leke aayi thi, itne mote mote gold ke kade the. Chup chupa ke leke aayi thi customs mein. Toh woh kade, expensive kade maine mummy ko diye the. Woh mere life ke sabse bada gift tha mummy ke liye.”

Talking about the most expensive bag she’s purchased for herself, Archana Gautam said, “Ek bag tha DNKY karke tha (she means DKNY), 1 lakh, 80 hazar ka bag tha – discount mein mila tha kuch 20,000-30,000 kam hua the. But woh maine khud se nahi liya tha… Woh maine apne friend ko bola tha ki mujhe chahiye, mujhe branded bag chahiye. Toh usme 50% paisa maine diya tha aur 50% usne diya tha. Toh dono paisa mila ke woh DNKY ka bag liya tha. Actually, main lene toh jaa rahi thi LV (Louis Vuitton), but woh bahut hi zyada tha… paise nahi tha mere pass. Par mujhe lena tha, branded jao main. Toh woh ek bag maine kharida tha 50-50%.”

Recalling the most expensive shoes she’s brought, the Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 contestant recalled two instances where she spent bombs on footwear. The Bigg Boss 16 finalist said, “Joote mere expensive hai. Actually maine abhi, just recently mein Christian Dior ka chappal – hota hai na woh ek flap wala, woh maine kharida tha Dubai mall se.”

Continuing further, Archana Gautam added, “Joh mera life ka pehle joota tha, jisse kharidne ke baad main shocked ho gayi thi ki yeh kya hai? Woh joota tha Tommy ka tha (Tommy Hilfiger). Humare yaha bhora rehta hai – bhains wala bhora, mujhe aise lag raha hai uska, bhore ka joot banaya. Jab maine mummy ko bataya, ‘Mummy 17,000 ka joota hai.’ Mummy kahi, ‘Yeh toh main tujhe aise hi bana deti abhi.’ Fir maine baad mein realize kiya ki ‘Haa yaar, maine bekar mein faltu ka kyu liya? Woh toh Tommy, Tommy chila rahe the.’”

Watch Archana Gautam reveal her most expensive purchases here:

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more such fun, candid and interesting conversations with your favourite TV stars.

