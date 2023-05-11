Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is one of the longest-running comedy family shows in television history. It has given us joy whenever we feel a little down. The plot line and the star cast’s performance get widely appreciated by the audience. However, for the past few months, the show has been hitting the headlines for all the possible controversies. Now, sensational news has broken in the media as Jennifer Mistry aka Roshan Singh Sodi, left the show owing to the reasons of s*xual assault against Asit Kumarr Modi.

After accusing the show’s producer of s*xual assault, now, another cast member Mandar Chandwadkar reacted to the same and gave his opinion in a recent interview. Keep scrolling to get to the scoop.

In an interview with Pinkvilla, when Mandar Chandwadkar, Jennifer Mistry’s Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah co-star, was asked to comment on the situation to understand it better, the actor revealed, “I am wondering why did she do this. I have no clue about what happened between them.”

Going further in the conversation, when Mandar Chandwadkar was asked to react to Jennifer Mistry’s ‘male chauvinist’ comment, the actor shared, “It is not a male-chauvinistic place. It’s a happy place with a healthy environment, else, the show wouldn’t have run for so long.”

In an interview with ETimes, Jennifer Mistry allegedly accused Asit Kumarr Modi of s*xual assaults multiple times and said, “Asit Modi has made s*xual advances towards me many times in the past. Initially, I ignored all his statements because of fear of losing out on work. But it is enough now and I won’t take it anymore. They tried to forcefully stop me on the sets and were shutting the gates and not allowing me to go out. I sent a complaint mail to authorities a month back but haven’t got any revert. I am sure they must be looking into it and working towards the case. I am sure they must be investigating. I have hired a lawyer and I know I will get justice very soon. I have filed a case of s*xual harassment against Asit Kumarr Modi, Sohail Ramani (Project Head) and Jatin Bajaj (executive producer).”

Now, Asit Kumarr Modi reacted to the whole controversy and refuted all the allegations. He claimed that he will take legal action against Jennifer Mistry.

Well, who do you think is telling the truth? Is it Jennifer Mistry or Asit Kumarr Modi? Let us know in the comments below.

