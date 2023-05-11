Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is one of the longest-running Indian television shows. The wholesome plot of the show touches everyone. Every character in it is popular among the audience. Recently, it has been reported that Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal aka Roshan Singh Sodhi, has left the show. Apparently, the reason behind that is the show’s producer, Asit Kumarr Modi’s s*xual advances toward her. She has also filed a complaint against Modi, along with the project head Sohail Ramani and executive producer Jatin Bajaj.

TMKOC is based on the life of the people living in the Gokuldham Society and their daily lives. Previously, Shailesh Lodha, who played the titular character for years, left the show. Now, the latest exit of Jennifer comes as an utter shock to everyone.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah fame Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal, while speaking to ETimes, made accusations of s*xual harassment against Asit Kumarr Modi, Sohail Ramani and Jatin Bajaj, and claimed about receiving threats from Ramani and Bajaj. She said, “I was asked to get off the sets four times by Sohail Ramani and Jatin Bajaj tried to stop my car by standing behind it and was not allowing to me to leave the sets. I told them that I worked on the show for 15 years, and they couldn’t forcefully stop me, and while I was leaving, Sohail threatened me. I have filed a case of s*xual harassment against Asit Kumarr Modi, Sohail Ramani and Jatin Bajaj.”

She continued how Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is a regressive place and gives priority to male needs. Jennifer shared an incident from the time of Holi when she wanted to have a half day to celebrate the occasion with her daughter. She said she was denied leave while the male actors got their leaves when required. She revealed, “When I retaliated, Sohail spoke rudely to me and asked me to get out almost four times. Then the creative person, Jatin tried to stop my car. All this is recorded in the CCTV footage.”

Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal further added, “On April 4, I replied to them (Sohail) on WhatsApp that I was subjected to s*xual harassment, and they reverted to me saying that I was trying to extort money from them. I decided that day I wanted a public apology. On March 8, I sent a notice to Asit Modi, Sohail Ramani and Jatin Bajaj and also mailed and sent a registry to all the government authorities. I have not got any revert on the matter but I am sure they must be looking into it and investigating the matter. Every person in Taarak Mehta is a bonded labourer.” She reportedly got a letter from Ramani mentioning that she left early on the day of the shoot.

Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal further added, “Asit Modi has made s*xual advances towards me many times in the past. Initially, I ignored all his statements because of fear of losing out on work. But it is enough now and I won’t take it anymore. They tried to forcefully stop me on the sets and were shutting the gates and not allowing me to go out. I sent a complaint mail to authorities a month back but haven’t got any revert. I am sure they must be looking into it and working towards the case. I am sure they must be investigating. I have hired a lawyer and I know I will get justice very soon.”

Jennifer concluded by recalling the time she was sacked from Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah after her co-actor Gurucharan Singh Sodhi left the show and she was pregnant. She said, “I didn’t want to leave but they sacked me because he was leaving.”

For more updates, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: ‘Doosri Maa’ Fame Neha Joshi Talks About Motherhood & The Bond Between A Child & His Stepmother

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News