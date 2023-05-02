Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has often been in the news owing to the controversial exit of its members including the latest one of Shailesh Lodha. The actor, who portrayed the role Taarak, left everyone in shock when he quit the show without any prior information. In the latest turn of event, Lodha reportedly filed a case against the makers over the unpaid fees. Earlier when the rumours of makers not clearing Shailesh Lodha’s dues made headlines had surfaced, they had quashed the news.

Now producer Asit Kumarr Modi has finally broken his silence on Lodha’s case against them over unpaid dues. In his latest interview, the show producer revealed that they had a minor tiff in April following which he made an exit and never returned to the show.

Recently, Asit Kumarr Modi revealed that Shailesh Lodha wanted to take up work outside and participate in kavi sammelans. Sine Taarak Mehta is a daily soap with an ensemble cast, it wasn’t possible to accommodate his request.

Asit Kumarr Modi told Etimes, “Shaileshji spoke about his atma sammaan, toh bhai hamaara bhi toh atma sammaan hai. Targeting me with his couplets and poems doesn’t befit him. I feel hurt by his behaviour as we shared a good relationship. I have never bad-mouthed him and have respected his work. I took the risk of entrusting him with the responsibility of playing the title role even though he wasn’t an actor aur ek dinn jhagda hota hai aur woh aadmi bura ho jaata hai. Taarak Mehta se koi bhi jaata hai mujhe dukh hota hai because the unit is dear to me.”

“He quit the show, we didn’t tell him to leave. We even offered him to serve a three-month notice period if he wished to quit the show, but he refused to have a meeting with us. Pyaar se aakar unko paise le lene chahiye the par he didn’t want to sign any document or complete the paperwork and other formalities. If there was a problem, he could have shared it with us, but he filed a case instead. We have a record of emails and text messages sent to him. How are so many people working on the show for the past 15 years if their dues are not cleared on time? Strangely, jab tak aap show ka hissa hain tab tak sab achha aur jaise hi chhod dete hain toh sab bure. I fail to understand this attitude,” said Asit Kumarr Modi about Shailesh Lodha.

When the same publication got in touch with Shailesh Lodha and asked about the same, he told the portal, “I do not want to comment on the case, as it is sub judice. I would just like to say that Taarak Mehta wasn’t my first show, and I didn’t approach Asit Modi to cast me. I have been an established poet since 1981 and worked in TV shows like Waah Waah, Comedy Circus and Kya Baat Hai before. I would like to quote great poet Krishna Bihari Noorji’s couplet – ‘Sach zara sa ghate ya badhe toh sach na rahe, jhooth ki koi inteha hi nahi aur sone ke frame mein madh dijiye chahe, aaina jhooth bolta hi nahi’. I also remember two lines penned by me – ‘Usse jhooth ko asharfiyon se dhakne ki aadat hai, bhool jaata hai woh mere pass sach ki taakat hai’. I will reply to every claim made by Asit and talk about the trail of events with all documents at the right time.”

