Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is one of the most popular sitcoms in the history of Indian television. As the show has been running for over a decade, the characters have become a household names for the audiences. While many of the OG actors have left the show, and the show is around controversies, the audience never leaves a chance to binge its old episodes.

Recently, in an IPL match between Mumbai Indians (MI) and Punjab Kings (PBKS), fast bowler Arshdeep Singh broke 2 LED stumps while bowling deadly yorkers. The left-arm quick from Punjab clean bowled Mumbai Indians’ Tilak Varma and Nehal Wadhera on consecutive deliveries while his Yorkers broke the stump into halves on both occasions. As the incident was discussed all over the internet, a new video has been around the internet which claims Arshdeep is Gogi Singh from Asit Modi’s Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah.

A video posted by dipraj_jadhav_edits on Instagram shows an edit of Gogi from TMKOC bowling in a match of GPL, aka Gokhuldham Premier League and blowing wickets with his deadly yorker. The video is perfectly synced with the old episode of the show and with the recent IPL match. Many users and netizens are lauding the editor and also saying that Gogi has grown to be Arshdeep Singh.

Watch the video below of Arshdeep Singh from TMKOC.

So far, the video has reached over 1 Million views and has over 145k views. In the video, Jetha Lal says, “Chal na be, Gadar ka Sunny Deol, ball daal na”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dipraj Jadhav (@dipraj_jadhav_edits)

Reacting to the video, a user wrote, “Gogi bada ho gya 😂😍,” another added, “Gogi has came a long way 🔥” A third user wrote, “From GPL to IPL 🔥 #Gogiputtar”

The world of Twitter also took various digs at Arshdeep’s bowling as a user posted a video of R Madhavan referring to the scene.

Arshdeep Singh with the Purple cap and Broken stumps. pic.twitter.com/9YxPbxKiBf — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) April 22, 2023

Do you really think Gogi from Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is Arshdeep Singh?! Apart from jokes, let us know what do you think about it and for more updates, stay tuned to Koimoi.com.

