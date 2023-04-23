Erica Fernandes is one of the most-loved and admired characters in the tinsel town. The diva who rose to fame with her character Sonakshi Bose in Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi opposite Shaheer Sheikh enjoys a massive fan following. After the success of the show, the actress was later featured in Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 opposite Parth Samthaan. However for past some time, Erica has been away from the limelight and in her recent interview, she opened up about her break from the small screen. Scroll down for details.

Erica, who was earlier in news for moving her base to Dubai, is currently promoting her debut OTT short film, The Haunting. During her promotional spree, she’s been dropping bombs while revealing the dark side of the TV and film industry. The actress recently made headlines for her statement of ‘being a part of the group in Bollywood’.

To promote her debut OTT short film, The Hunting, Erica Fernandes has landed in India. Now in a recent interview, the actress spoke in depth about her TV break and also split the beans if she’s considering returning to the small screen. Erica made some shocking revelations and stated that she felt stuck and wasn’t growing as an actor. She also said that she wasn’t offered any roles that she found challenging.

Erica Fernandes told ETimes, “The reason why I took this break was I felt I was stuck. I felt very stagnant. It’s not about the success you get out of the successful shows that you are a part of. Why I said I felt stagnant is because I was doing good shows, but I was not growing as an actor. I was doing very similar kind of things. I was not getting any challenging roles to play. So, I wanted to wait it out and give some time and wanted to see what’s coming my way. Everything was perfect. Sometimes you just get tired doing the same things and you want for something that would change it. This short film was it for me.”

Further, when Erica was asked if she had any plans of returning to TV, while she didn’t give any firm response, she kept the answer hanging in the air. Erica Fernandes added, “I don’t want to take a break from TV intentionally. If I get something which is different from the past two shows (KZK 2 and KRPKAB) that I have done, then I will definitely come back on TV screen. Even if I have to change my appearance, I am ok. A good role doesn’t mean you have to look glamorous on screen. I don’t believe in that. People don’t see you for the look, they see the weightage a character has on you.”

Well, we indeed agree with Erica, don’t you? What are your thoughts on the same? Do let us know.

