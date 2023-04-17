Uorfi Javed became a household name after her appearance in Bigg Boss OTT. Known as the queen of DIY fashion, the actress constantly hits the headlines for her outstanding looks. She has captured the attention not just of netizens but also of celebrities, including Yo Yo Honey Singh. Recently, the rapper talked to one of the well-known media portals seen supporting Uorfi.

She has always made it into the talks through her distinctive appearance on social media, and the paparazzi are often on the lookout for Uorfi as she’s the one who delivers plenty of content for their spectators. Now Honey Singh, a well-known rapper in the industry, has backed her for her choice of clothing.

In a chat with one of the media portals, Yo Yo Honey Singh slammed the thinking of those people who are not open to accepting the new era of witnessing things differently. Bringing up Uorfi Javed’s example, he said, “Wo bold kapde pehente hai, toh log kuch bhi likh dete hai. Wo kuch bhi pehne, 2023 hai yeH, kaha jaa rahe hai humlog?”

Yo Yo Honey Singh has always hailed Uorfi Javed’s outstanding fashion, and he also sets her as an example in front of all the young people in the country to learn from Uorfi, which is a sure-fire confidence booster for Uorfi, and this surely proves that she has her league, which is way ahead of time.

A few days back in an exclusive video interview, Honey Singh also opened up about his interest in collaborating with Uorfi Javed for music videos, talking about it, he said, “Haan definitely, agar koi gaana badhiya sa bana jisme mujhe lage ki woh Poora accha nibha sakti hain, Toh definitely, why not? I’m wishing her all the luck and support.” The fans of both celebs are eagerly waiting to see them together in a music video shortly. And it will be a blast to see both the trendsetters ruling screens with their charm and glam.

Meanwhile, Uorfi Javed is currently on the “A-list” of the top designers around the globe, and her phenomenon appearances at fashion weeks and on the red carpets have made her flash into the headlines now and then. More updates are expected to arrive soon, so stay tuned.

