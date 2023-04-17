Uorfi Javed has been hailed for her fashion choices by leading Bollywood stars like Kareena Kapoor Khan and Ranveer Singh. But there also remain critics like Chitra Wagh, Chahatt Khanna, and Chetan Bhagat, who have shamed her clothing choices. The Splitsvilla mischief maker now claims she received a death threat from the office of Vikram Vedha producer Neeraj Pandey. Scroll below for all the details!

This isn’t the first time Uorfi has received such threats. Many politicians in the past have allegedly filed legal cases against her. She also declared that nobody can send her to jail unless her ‘n*pples’ and ‘v*gina’ are seen.

Uorfi Javed took to her Instagram stories and detailed the call she received by an alleged member from Vikram Vedha producer Neeraj Pandey’s office. She wrote, “o someone called me from NEERAJ PANDEYS office, saying he’s his assistant and sir wants to meet me- so I just said before meeting he needs to send me all the details of the project and at this the alleged assistant got really furious that how dare I disrespect NEERAJ PANDEY.”

Uorfi Javed continued, “He told me that he knows my car number and everything and I deserve to be beaten to death cause of the kinds of clothes I wear. All this because I refused the meeting without proper details.”

Take a look at the story by Uorfi below:

For the unversed, Neeraj Pandey is the director of successful films like Special 26, Baby and A Wednesday. He’s also listed as a producer on Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan’s Vikram Vedha.

Meanwhile, Uorfi Javed also informed she is unwell and shared pictures of her swollen lips. She said she’ll get tested for Covid.

