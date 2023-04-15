MTV Roadies season 19 has created a lot of hype, and fans are eagerly waiting for the reality show to begin. Rhea Chakraborty’s entry as a leader to the new season is already grabbing a lot of eyeballs. Well, when it comes to unscripted reality shows in India, Roadies has to be on the top. The show gained a lot of popularity because of brother twin brothers Raghu Ram and Rajiv Laksham. The brothers have been the brains behind the show. Over the years, a lot of things have changed, but their contribution to the show cannot be forgotten. After successfully being a part of the show for a long time, Raghu announced his departure in 2009 and later made many shocking revelations.

The first season of Roadies began in 2003, and everything about the show left the audience impressed especially the young audience. Back then, many had a dream of becoming a Roadie, thanks to Raghu and Rajiv’s idea. It is still one of the most-watched adventure reality shows, however, Raghu is no longer a part of the show, and he once opened up about the same and revealed the reason behind his departure.

Raghu Ram, in his autobiography Rearview: My Roadies Journey, mentioned the real reason behind quitting Roadies. Although in all his interviews, he said there were no hard feelings between him and the channel MTV, the reality was different. He revealed that he was presented with a new contract that described him as a ‘bonded labour’ and it didn’t allow him to work elsewhere. He said, “I had to recognize that my contribution to MTV and Roadies was stuff that couldn’t be measured in money. If I worked outside, MTV had the right to stop me and sue me, and so on. It was basically bonded labour! I sent a reply to Ashish saying, ‘You could have sent me the contract you did, or you could have sent me a single line: Tu karega, tera baap bhi karega.”

Raghu Ram further revealed that after the discussion, he immediately submitted his resignation and dared to sue them as they threatened Raghu with legal action.

For the unversed, the new season of MTV Roadies will kick off soon.

