Punjabi singer Prince Narula is one of the most famous and successful personalities on television. He has appeared on reality shows like Roadies, Splitsvilla, Bigg Boss, and Nach Baliye. However, he grabbed the headlines for his friendship with Keshwar, Nora Fatehi, Suyaash, and Yuvika Chaudhary.

He has also been associated with Roadies, where he was a mentor and used to train the new contestants of the show as the team leader. However, now shocking reports have emerged from one of his latest concerts. Scroll down to know more.

Advertisement

Advertisement

According to a Jagran report, a concert was held at a hotel near Rampur where several men got into a fight with each other and created a ruckus at the venue. Prince Narula and his team members were rushed to the green room as a precautionary measure. People started throwing chairs at each other during his LIVE gig, and because of this, several people in the audience sustained injuries.

Prince opened up about the incident during an interaction with paparazzi Viral Bhayani. He said, “Two guys started fighting, and we could not see as there was a huge crowd. There were very few bouncers, and for safety, we were taken to the green room.” However, it is unknown why the drunk men got into a scuffle.

Meanwhile, on the work front, he will next be seen as a gang leader in the 19th season of MTV Roadies with Rhea Chakraborty and Gautam Gulati. He was last seen in the show Lock Upp. Although he wasn’t a contestant on the show, he was a part of it to guide the contestants and show them the right path. He would now be seen as one of the gang leaders in the upcoming season of Roadies.

Prince Narula also appeared as the wrestler Lakhan “Lucky” Singh Ahlawat in Badho Bahu (2016–2018) and as Shahnawaz “Shaan” Ali in Naagin 3 (2018).

Must Read: The Kapil Sharma Show Is Going To End Very Soon Once Again? Are Makers Pulling The Plug Of The Comedy Show? Here’s What’s Been Reported!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News